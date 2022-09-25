From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

In an effort to cushion the effects of flooding ravaging riverine communities in Patigi, Kwara State, the Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Commission (HYPPADEC) on Saturday flagged off the distribution of relief materials to victims of the River Niger flooding.

The Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, represented by the Director, Community and Rural Development, Dr Mahmud Umar Muhammad, stated this at the weekend at the Etsu Patigi Palace in Patigi Local Government Area.

He stated: “Your Highness, we were here some times last two weeks ago and today we are here again to express our concern over the incident of flooding ravaging the communities in Patigi; we in HYPPADEC are deeply worried and concerned about our people in Patigi and hence, the reason we are here today as a sign of commitment from all of us.”

“On behalf of my Managing Director, we hereby present to you these relief materials to ease the livelihood of your subjects and challenges faced currently in your habitat and arrangement is also ongoing for the medical team to be here soon should any health issues or epidemic arises,” Dr Mahmud added.

The materials are expected to cover all the communities areas within the confinement of HYPPADEC from Patigi to Edu, Kaima, Baruteen and Moro and specifically down to riverine communities.

In his response, the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi lI commended the tireless efforts of the Commission and beseeched Allah to continue to bless the commission and protect the personnels.

“I want to thank the Managing Director of HYPPADEC and his team for always being responsible and committed to the challenges of the people and for always been prompt in providing succor to the people of the community when ever in need. Thank you and God bless you all.”

One of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the people of the riverine communities, Alhaji Mohammed Chappa, appreciated the management of HYPPADEC and urge the commission to explore more of the challenges in their various communities, access the leve of damages to be able to fashion out how more and well the commission can come to their aids.