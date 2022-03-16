From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A 2019 governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, has said that he is ready to make himself available to serve his people in 2023.

Speaking in Ilorin at an event organised to commemorate the birthday ceremony of a Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor, Comrade Musbau Esinrogunjo, Ajia commended the leadership of the PDP in the state for ceding the 2023 gubernatorial ticket to Kwara North.

He, however, urged the region to take advantage of the opportunity and mobilize the people to return to the party.

He warned that should the northern stakeholders of the party failed to unite and produce a viable candidate, he would not hesitate to throw his hat into the 2023 gubernatorial race.

Ajia, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation, said Kwarans are looking forward to have young energetic leaders that would address the various challenges confronting the people.

He declared his readiness to deploy his blueprint, which was conceived and designed to position the state as economically viable for the benefit of the people.

‘Let me make it clear that I am ready to make myself available for my party (PDP) and Kwara in 2023 for any elective position. I’m aware that the governorship ticket of our party has been zoned to Kwara North, however, we are watching with keen interest how the North will work on this opportunity and come up with an acceptable candidate, considering our yearning for young leaders at all levels,’ he stated.

He further urged all competent Kwara North Indigenes across other political parties to take advantage of this rare chance and return to PDP to work together to produce a viable candidate that will be accepted by all and sundry.

‘In a situation where the Kwara North failed to produce a consensus, I would make myself available to contest for the office of the Governor of Kwara State,’ he reiterated.

While describing Esinrogunjo as a combatant and a grassroot mobilizer in the state, the security expert pleaded with the political class to cultivate peaceful co-existence in the forthcoming polls.

‘I’m calling on government appointees and politicians to embrace peaceful conduct during electioneering as we are brothers first before politics, and no matter the party that wins the election in 2023, we will remain one family,’ he said.