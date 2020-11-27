Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara Government has inaugurated a 12-person Ease of Doing Business Council to drive its efforts to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks that hurt businesses as well as attract new investments to the state.

The setting up of the Council is one of the recommendations of the Ease of Doing Business Report 2020 approved by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi said on Thursday as he inaugurated the body which is chaired by the Head of Service Mrs Modupe Susan Oluwole.

Other members of the Council include commissioners for Finance Florence Oyeyemi; Enterprise, Abdulwahab Agbaje; Works, Rotimi Iliasu; Group Managing Director Harmony Holdings Limited Abdullahi Abdulmajeed (Secretary); executive chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Mrs Folashade Omoniyi; Special Assistant on Geographic Information System Abdulmutollib Shittu and Chief Press secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.