The Kwara Government on Friday created two new ministries and renamed others as Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq inaugurated his cabinet to constitute the new state executive council.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly created ministries are Special Duties and Enterprise while Information is renamed Ministry of Communications.

The state also merged the ministries of Planning and Economic Development and Finance into Finance and Economic Development.

In his address, Abdulrazaq urged the new commissioners to engage, listen, and relate well with people whose mandate has put the administration in place.

He said that the cabinet needed to see the whole of Kwara as their constituency.

“Although it is one of the first generation states in Nigeria, Kwara has one of the most troubling developmental indices today and is in fact without any solid foundation in basic infrastructure.

”But the people have elected our party to change this narrative for good.

“Let me remind all of you that we are not the best of the 3.5m people in this state. However, providence has placed on our shoulders the historic responsibility to take our people out of Egypt and safely into the Canaan land.

“This task requires focus, patience, sacrifice, tact, speed, and constant supplication to God Almighty to guide us every step of the way,” the governor said.

He charged the cabinet members to relate as a broom, stronger together with each watching the back of the other.

“The recent retreat has offered you a clearer picture of where Kwara stands today and where we are headed as a team.

“Whatever assignment given to you must be done with all sincerity. Think always about what you want to be remembered for when you leave this office.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our team is faced on the one hand by high expectations of a populace long deprived of good governance and on the other by detractors who may never see anything good in whatever we do or stand for.

“But rest assured that the only obligation before us as a team is to prove the naysayers wrong and deliver on our mandate to the people of Kwara State.

“We are to build a state that is viable, accountable, inclusive, responsive to the basic yearnings of its people, and is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and institutions to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Prof. Sha’aba Jubril, the Secretary to the State Government said that the commissioners were being inaugurated following their confirmation by the state House of Assembly in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.

According to him, the commissioners are found worthy of appointment and ready to drive people out of poverty.

With the list, he said the state has surpassed 35 per cent affirmative action for women and produced the youngest commissioner in the history of Nigeria with the 26-year old Joana Kolo.

NAN reports that the governor also sworn-in seven Special Advisers, Deputy Chief of Staff and members of the State Civil Service Commission.

The commissioners are Ayinla Suleiman, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Arinola Lawal, Water Resources; Aisha Ahman-Pategi, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Murtala Olanrewaju, Communication; Aliyu Saifudeen, Environment and Forestry and Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu as Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

Others are Aliyu Kora, Energy; Fatima Ahmed, Education; Femi Agbaje, Enterprise; Rotimi Iliasu, Works and Transport; Abosede Aremu, Social Development; Joana Kolo, Sports and Youth Development; Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, Agriculture and Natural Resources; Dr Raji Razak, Health; Florence Oyeyemi, Finance and Economic Planning and Juliana Oyedun, Special Duties. (NAN)