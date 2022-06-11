By Lukman Olabiyi

The Kwara State Government has lauded Asa Day Worldwide for its doggedness towards preserving and promoting Yoruba art and culture across the globe.

The state Commissioner for Communications, Mr. Olabode George Towoju, showered encomium on the organisation when its founder and president, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye and his team paid a courtesy visit to his office in Ilorin.

He commended Oyatoye who is also an indigene of the state, for his selfless effort to preserve and promote Yoruba art and culture.

Asa Day Worldwide, is a non-governmental and non-profit making organisation with focus on preserving and promoting Yoruba art and culture.

Towoju said the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State had been giving priority to the development, promotion and preservation of art and culture because of its positive effect on the society and economy.

Speaking earlier, the Canada-based Yoruba art and culture promoter, Oyatoye, commended Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration’s effort on art and culture preservation and promotion.

He pledged his organisation’s support to the Kwara State Government to use promotion of art and culture to tackle unemployment, insecurity and poverty.

