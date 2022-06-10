By Lukman Olabiyi

Kwara State Government has lauded Asa Day Worldwide for its doggedness to preserve and promote Yoruba art and culture across the globe.

The state Commissioner for Communications, Mr. Olabode George Towoju,

showered encomium on the organisation when its president , Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye and his team paid a courtesy visit to his office in Ilorin.

He commended the president and founder of the of organization, Oyatoye who is also an indigenes of the state, for his selfless effort to preserve and promote Yoruba art and culture.

Asa Day Worldwide, is a non governmental and non profit making organization focus on preserving and promoting Yoruba art and culture.

The Commissioner, Towoju said the state government is proud of what Oyatoye and his organization is doing in the area of preserving and promoting Yoruba art and culture, and ready to partner with the organization .

He stated that the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, gives top priority to the development, promotion and preservation of art and culture because of its positive effect on the society and economy.

“You are welcome home my brother, we are proud of you and what you and your organisation are doing. Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration shares same goals with your organisation so, our door is open for partnership and collaboration on promoting and preserving Yoruba art and culture. We are ready to give you all the necessary support to achieve your goals because we, so much believe it will make our society and economy better”, Towoju said.

Speaking earlier, the Canada based Yoruba art and culture promoter, Oyatoye, commended Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration effort on art and culture preservation and promotion.

He pledged his organization support to the Kwara State Government to use promotion of art and culture to tackle unemployment, insecurity and proverty.