From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara State government on Wednesday launched a pilot scheme of 500-hectare Farm Kwara in Ifelodun Local Government to create farming communities that nurture future agripreneurs, improve the productivity of smallholder farmers, and boost food security in the state.

Domiciled in the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Governmental Affairs and Team Lead of the National Young Farmers Programme, Toyosi Thomas, the Farm Kwara initiative will soon begin the process of accessing 500 hectares of land in other local government areas to establish farm estates and allocate up to five hectares each to 100 young farmers. The initiative, an offshoot of the recently launched Kwara State Agricultural Transformation Plan, is being facilitated by the government which would help young farmers to get land and financial facilities which would all be paid back under a win-win arrangement.

Speaking at the launch of Farm Kwara in Adanla community of Ifelodun local government, Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi said at least half of the youth beneficiaries would be women and that participants will be provided with inputs, mechanisation and technical support to ensure sustainability in partnership with private sector partners.