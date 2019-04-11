Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the State Governor, Alhaji Abdul Fatah Ahmed, to produce the Director-General of IF-K and KP3, Mr. Yomi Ogunsola, to give account of tax payers’ money so far expended on KP3, since its inception, before the House, on Tuesday next week.

The directive followed the refusal of the House to allow representatives of the Director-General, Mrs Oluwatosin Aremu and Mr. Falode Oluwaseyi, who are Board Secretary/Analyst and Bureau Manager, respectively, to appear before the legislature.

Reading the resolution of the House, the Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare, who presided over yesterday’s sitting, said the need for the governor to produce the KP3 director-general became imperative, to enable Kwarans know how their money was expended by KP3 in funding projects, since its inception.

Most members, who spoke after the introduction by representatives of the KP3 D-G, expressed displeasure over the non appearance of the invited director-general, and urged the house to further invoke its constitutional power to compel the affected officer appear before the parliament.

While describing accountability and over sight functions as cardinal responsibilities of the parliament, members said the two officers were not competent to answer questions to be posed to the D-G, pointing out that they were not the appropriate officers summoned to appear before the house. The lawmakers, who spoke on the refusal of the D-G KP3 to appear before the legislature were members representing Essa/Shawo/Igboidun, Oke-Ogun, Ilorin Central, Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe, Share/Oke-Ode, Ojomu/Balogun, Okuta/Yashikira, Irepodun, Owode/Onire, Edu and Oke-Ero Constituencies – Hassan Oyeleke, Barrister Kamal Fagbemi, Hajia Segilola Abdul Kadir, Ahmed Ibn Mohammed, Jimoh Akanni Abdul Rahman, Saheed Popoola, Adamu Usman, Mathew Babaoye, AbdulRasheed Taiwo Abdullahi, Aliyu Ishiaku Adams and Mrs Victoria Bunmi Afolayan, respectively.