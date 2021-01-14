From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Forum of Local Government Chairmen of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State has congratulated Alhaji Abdullahi Samari on his appointment as the new Caretaker Chairman of the state party.

The group urged the new helmsman to use his experience and contacts to quickly bring about unity among the various interest groups within the party.

This statement was made after the Forum’s emergency meeting presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Setraco, who doubles as Baruteen Local Government party chairman.

‘We received the news of your appointment with great excitement and satisfaction. Given your track records of excellent leadership as a core progressive, we are in no doubts that the peace and unity of purpose which had long eluded our party in the state will be revived and our great Party will again return much stronger, focused and united.

‘We also thank our leader, the Executive Governor of Kwara State for delivering services to the good people of Kwara in line with our party’s campaign promises. We hereby call on the party leaders, members and other Kwarans of good conscience to sustain their supports for our performing governor,’ the statement read.

On the forthcoming membership registration, the Local Government party chairmen commend the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for putting all necessary machineries in motion to ensure the success of the exercise.

‘While we commend our national leadership for taking the right steps to permanently return peace to Kwara APC, we appreciate their deligence in putting all machineries in motion to ensure the success of this exercise. We, therefore, call on our members, old and intending ones to avail themselves the rare opportunity of the registration to fully own the party in their respective areas by encouraging as many people to join the party.’

The group wished the former state chairman of the party, Bashiru Bolarinwa, well in his future endeavours.

‘On the final note, we urge our distinguished members of APC to come out en masse for the membership registration exercise that will commence on the 25th January, 2021, as we promise to carry everybody along,’ the statement concluded.