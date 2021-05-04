From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command announced on Tuesday the arrest of 24-year-old Kehinde John Moses over the possession of human remains in Ajase-Ipo, Kwara State.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Command, Okasanmi Ajayi SP, in a press release made available to reporters in Ilorin.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The release said that ‘on 3rd May 2021, at about 06:30 am, along Ajase Ipo/Ilorin road, a team of Operation Harmony on a stop and search duty stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held. The bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy was discovered.

‘In the course of interrogation, he confessed to have killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

‘On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, psc, directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the this heinous crime.

‘The suspect, by name Kehinde John Moses, took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery and subsequent transfer to the hospital for autopsy.’

Investigation into the case is ongoing, according to the statement, ‘the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,’ it added.