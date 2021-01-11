From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Dr Khalid Ibrahim Ndaman, a director in the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, was reportedly found dead at his office on Jebba Road, Ilorin, Monday morning.

Dr Ndaman, who until his death was a Director of Veterinary in the Ministry, had been sighted going into the office in the morning hale and hearty, witnesses say.

It was reported that a staff member who had gone to the office of the director about an hour after his arrival to discuss an official matter had found him dead.

Ndaman had been found resting his head on the table, reports say.

A staff member who spoke with Daily Sun said: ‘The staff knocked his door, but no response. So, after some time, he went inside. There was a pending official matter since Friday that he needed to conclude with him so he needed to see him.

‘Having waited outside and no response the staff went inside the office and met him resting his head on the table. He greeted him no response until he moved close and touch him to realise that he’s already dead,’ the staff, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

‘I’m aware of the incident. For now, it’s a case of sudden natural death until we complete investigation. We will brief the press depending on the outcome of our findings,’ he said.

The police spokesman said there has been no arrest in connection with the incident.