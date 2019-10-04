Chairman, Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, has described the Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), as a model revenue agency in the North Central region.

Fowler gave this pass mark, yesterday, in Ilorin at the flag-off of the National Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and Consolidated National Taxpayers’ Database.

He said the choice of Ilorin for the flag-off of the North Central Region was in recognition of the path-finding role the state had played in ensuring sustainable internally generated revenue profile for Kwara and the region.

“Over the years, KWIRS has designed and executed far reaching IGR reforms that have translated to a model revenue agency in the region,” said Fowler.

“Following the Law granting it autonomy in June 2015, it has developed in leaps and bounds constantly seeking to achieve excellence in tax administration. It has achieved a 221 per cent increase in its collection from N7.1 billion in 2015 at the time of attaining its autonomous status to N23 billion in 2018, he said.