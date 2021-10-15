From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has said that the, Owalobbo of Obo-Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun of Obbo-Ayegunle’s driver, his security man, his maid and his twice baby girls were kidnapped by unknown armed gunmen.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Friday by the Kwara State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi said the victims were kidnapped while on transit along Osi- Obbo-Ayegunle road on Thursday.

The statement said the incident happened at about 1830 hours of the day while his vehicle Siena with Reg. Plate No. bearing Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle which was conveying the victims was abandoned on the road.

The statement further said on receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo dispatched the Anti Kidnapping and other Tactical Units of the Command alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims.

The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public with useful information that can aid the quick rescue of the victims to make such information available to the command.

While assuring the good people of Kwara State of their safety and security at all times, the CP advises members of the public to be conscious of happenings around them, avoid movements in isolated and lonely routes at odd hours of the day.

He reiterates the commitment of the command to a security of lives and safety of citizens and residents of Kwara State.

