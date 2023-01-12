Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir as the new Executive Secretary for the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary of the board, Mrs Jumoke Alasela, in Ilorin.

It stated that the appointment took immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Abdulkadir was a Chartered Accountant based in Lagos, said the statement.

The new executive scribe was born on July 1, 1964, at Pakata Area in llorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulkadir succeeds Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Ahmed, who was appointed in February 2021 by AbdulRazaq. (NAN)