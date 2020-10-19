Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kwara State Government and National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization (NCAM) on processing of agricultural produce across different communities in the state

Under the agreement, the Kwara State Government will build some cottage industries in the state to boost productivity, drive community growth, and create wealth.

Kwara government will sponsor the establishment of the industries in identified locations across the state, according to the MoU, while NCAM will give necessary inputs such as Engineering and Technical supports that will lead to the establishment of those industries.

NCAM will help to install such machines and train people within the communities on how to operate and maintain the machines and equipment, it added.

“This is another milestone in our drive to ensure food security and create wealth for the people. Kwara is privileged to have such NCAM and others like that sited here and our administration will take full advantage of them,” the Governor told the NCAM team led by its executive director Dr Muideen Yomi Kasali.

“What we want to do under the MoU will be covered in the 2021 budget. It is a beginning of many things to come. Apart from Benue State I don’t know of any other area which produces Yam like Baruten here in Kwara.

So, it is important for us to be able to process Yam Flour, mechanise its production. There is the need to process it before taking it out of Kwara State.”