From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, flagged off the inaugural flight of Air Peace in Ilorin, saying the new addition to Kwara air route establishes the North Central state as the new investment destination in Nigeria.

“This inaugural flight of Air Peace and many other investments coming to the state are testimonials of how far we have evolved as the new investment destination in Nigeria. We will not rest on our oars to ensure Kwara reclaims its place as a first generation state that is highly competitive. We are indeed ready for business.

“This is the best period to invest in Kwara State. Not only is our administration one of the friendliest nationwide in terms of policies, ease of doing business moves, and attitudes to the private sector, we have also been making huge investments in human capital and infrastructure development that have made the state a go-to place in the country,” AbdulRazaq, who was represented his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said.

The governor announced that the state is hosting a special agro-processing zone and a free trade zone of the Federal Government, while existing big businesses and SMEs are expanding just as new ones are springing up.