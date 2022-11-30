From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

As part of a measure to end open defecation in the country, a non-governmental organisation, Early Chance Support Foundation, has donated toilets and other facilities to Obanisuwa LGEA primary school, Egbejila in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Speaking on the sideline of the commissioning of the facilities, a secretary and co-founder of the foundation, Engr Hassan Sadiq Bako, said the foundation is committed to Social Development Goals (SDGs) Six, which is washing, drinkable water, sanitisation, hygiene and eradication of open defecation.

“Early Chance Support Foundation is all about goal six of SDGs and we specifically chose this school because we believe this project will have much impact on the pupils and teachers in terms of eradication of open defecation.

“The toilets are with a motorised borehole and would go a long way in assisting the hygiene of students.

Engr Hassan added that the foundation is planning to replicate the project in public schools and communities in the state, stating that “This type of project is going to be replicated in other schools and communities across Kwara.

“Although, we had difficulty with funding, imagine completing the project we commenced in the year 2021 in November 2022, but we thank God, everything has been successful.

“We are also working on getting motorised borehole water for the needy communities in the state.

“We want to use this opportunity to solicit support from organisations individuals and the government, this would enable us to achieve all our targets at the stipulated time.

Appreciating the donor, the permanent secretary of the state ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, represented by the deputy director of the quality assurance bureau department in the ministry, Mrs Ajetunmobi Bola, lauded the kind gesture of the foundation and tasked management of the school on the proper use of the facility.

“On behalf of the Kwara State Government, We express our gratitude to the benefactor for counting this school worthy of the project and we pray to God to enlarge their coast.

“We also rejoiced with the staff and pupils of Obanisuwa LGEA Primary School, Egbejila for being the lucky beneficiaries of the toilets facilities and urged them on the proper use of the facilities.

“We hope that other NGOs would borrow a leaf from what Early Chance Support Foundation is doing, as no government can do it alone”

Headteacher Alhaja Akeem Joke also expressed gratitude to the management of the foundation and pledged proper maintenance of the facilities.