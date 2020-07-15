The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Kwara on Wednesday inaugurated it’s mini sports centre to improve the health of its members.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the sports centre is located at the Doctor’s House in G.R.A. Ilorin.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Kolade Solagberu, said the project was conceived to cater for the health care needs of its members, who he said, often neglected their own health to take care of others.

”The project was conceived and executed by the 2018/2020 executive year as a way of improving the welfare of our members knowing that they are always on ground to take care of people’s health to their own detriment.

”But now, this mini sports centre will be opened 24 hours a day, so that members can make use of the facilities at their convenience,”the chairman said.

He commended Kwara government for its achievements in all areas of governance, particularly health.

”We plead with the governor to kindly reconsider payment of inducement and hazard allowances to other doctors in your employment and consider us all for tax rebate.

”NMA Kwara promises that we shall continue to be your partners in progress at fulfilling your agenda at improving the health of Kwara residents,” Solagberu said.

Kwara Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the association and expressed his readiness to continue to cooperate with its members.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Razaq Raji, commended NMA members and other categories of health workers who had been rendering selfless services to ensure that “we surmount the challenges of COVID-19.”

”Let me assure you that the government is proud of you and will continue to identify with organisations that have imbibed the Noble features of the Kwara rebuilding project.

”Governemnt is fully aware that winning the COVID-19 pandemic is not the task of the uninitiated.

”Infection prevention and control, training, advocacy visits, community engagement, awareness programmes, continuous provision of required medical consumables and PPEs to all health workers in the state are core areas of need which shall continue to receive government attention,”he said.

The governor promised to help equip the sports centre with the remaining epuipments needed to function well.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, said the centre would go a long way in reducing the body mass index as well as the rate at which members exercise their bodies.

The Chairman of the Building Committee, Prof. Ademola Popoola, commended the outgoing executive members and urged the incoming excecutive members to consolidate on the existing achievements.

NAN reports that the inauguration was part of the activities lined up for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the association which wii reach its on Saturday with election of new executive members. (NAN)