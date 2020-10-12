Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Organised labour in Kwara State late Monday declared that it is going ahead with its planned strike action.

In a press release jointly signed by labour leaders, it said:

‘Our attention has been drawn to one Exparte order said to have been obtained from National Industrial Court by Kwara state government to stop the proposed statewide strike actions by organised labour tomorrow following government refusal to implement the N30,000 minimum wage .

‘While we remain law abiding entity which holds the judiciary in high esteemed , we wish to reiterate that the proposed strike action will proceed tomorrow ,Tuesday, 13th October, 2020 as agreed during our joint meetings which was held today where all industrial unions including NLC, TUC and NJC were signatories.

‘For the sake of emphasis we want to state categorically that N30,000 Minimum wages Agitation is a Constitutional matter which had lasses through all legislative processes and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘To this end, the exparte order obtained from NIC is an infringements on Labour rights to peaceful agitation and such cannot stand,’ the statement read.

