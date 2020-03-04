Kwara State Government yesterday said it has activated all relevant preventive measures to guide against outbreak of Coronavirus and Lassa Fever in the state, calling on residents to increase their personal hygiene and report any illness in the nearest health centre.

Health Commissioner Raji Razaq told a news briefing in Ilorin, the state capital, that the state had beefed up preparedness and capabilities since the first confirmation of the case in China and will use all the resources available to the state to ensure that COVID-19 is prevented in Kwara State.

Razaq said the state has adopted a multi-sectoral approach to prevent any outbreak of the disease comprising various ministries and agencies of the state and Federal Government, especially the Port Health Services and the Nigerian Immigration Services to ensure effective surveillance at all points of entry at the borders.

He appealed to people to report any suspicious case and to up their own personal hygiene.

The commisisoner also debunked claims on social media that the state had recorded some cases of Lassa fever, clarifying that the cases so reported were in a neighbouring community in Benin Republic which shares borders with Kwara’s Baruten Local Government.

Underscoring the pro-activeness of the state, the commissioner said that the state has identified and is monitoring 16 persons suspected to have had some contacts with the four Beninoise who had come to work in the area but later tested positive to Lassa fever after they had returned to the Francophone country. One of the four persons later died in Benin Republic.

“The 16 persons (who are Nigerians) are currently asymptomatic (not showing any signs of illness) and we are following up on them. All Kwarans should be calm and take necessary precautionary measures to protect them and others by ensuring regular and thorough washing of their hands with soap and running water.