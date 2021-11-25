From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

With the rise of rape and other gender-based violence across the country, the Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Makinde Iskil Ayinla, has appealed to the residents of the State to shun any disgraceful and criminal act that can drag the good image of the state into the mud.

According to the NSCDC spokesman in the state Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the commandant made the appeal on Thursday while flagging off the sensitisation roadshow organised by the anti-human trafficking and illegal migrant unit of the Corps on Thursday.

Visibly appalled by the rise in the cases of gender-based violence such as rape, child abuse, violence against women, child trafficking Among others, the Commandant used the opportunity to urge people of the state not to engage in any criminal act that can land them in trouble as the law will always take its cause.

‘Hardly will a day pass that we will not have reports of incidents of gender-based violence and I hope this sensitisation campaign will go a long way to educate people on the resultant effects of involving in these criminal acts,’ he stressed.

It will be recalled that NSCDC is partnering with organisations such as the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) among others.

The sensitisation roadshow which was led by the HOU of the Unit Assistant Commandant F.O Bamigboye took off from the NSCDC state headquarters through Post Office Monraba- Amilegbe and Ipata market where the HOU addressed road union workers, market men and women, traders among others

