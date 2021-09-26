From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps yesterday disclosed that it had arrested a 25-year-old man, lsmail Saliu, for allegedly conniving with a herbalist and one other person to slaughter his 14-year-old brother, Azeez Saliu, with the intention of using him for money ritual.

According to a release signed by the command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the incident happened on Friday in Kosubosu area in Baruten Local Government of the state.

“On Friday 24/09/2021, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu Divisional Office got a distress call from a neighbourhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in their area. Some officers in the divisional office with operatives of the Anti-Vandal patrol team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested a herbalist, Ahmed Nkwe, 44, lsmaila Saliu, 25, and Saliu Ahmed, 30.”

The CDPRO stressed that the suspects lured the victim to the farm where his own blood brother, lsmail Saliu, gruesomely murdered him.

