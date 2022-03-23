From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC) has began a seven- day sensitization and enlightening programme with the aim of educating the school pupils on the danger of sexual abuse and child labour and how they must prevent themselves from being a victim.

According to the spokesman of the NSCDC in Kwara State Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the week long programme tagged” Addressing the Social Ills of Sexual Abuse and Child Labour Amongst Students” is being packaged by the Anti Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit of the Corps

“The State Commandant Makinde Iskil Ayinla has directed the anti human trafficking unit of the Corps to go ahead with the sensitization programme and in the past few days the officers and men of the unit led by their Head Of Unit ACC. Bamigboye Folake have visited some schools in Ilorin metropolis where pupils were properly enlightened and educated on how not to ruin their career and future by involving themselves in any illicit sexual activities and also their rights to report to the appropriate authorities if they are being sexually abused”. The CDPRO narrated.

According to him, some of the schools that have been visited by the campaign team are Agbabiaka secondary schools, Agbabiaka, Okelele Secondary School, Gov. Day Secondary School, Kulende and Oke Sunna Girls Secondary School among others.

The NSCDC PRO spoke further that the programme which was supported by the Kwara State’s Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development will continue in the coming day as the team will visit more secondary schools in the state capital.

” It is going to be a continuous sensitization programme as plans are already in top gear to take the programme to primary schools because we believe that the age bracket of primary school pupils suffer the child abuse most and also we are going to cover all the 16 local government in the state”. Babawale concluded.