From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Saturday disclosed that they have arrested a 25 years old man, lsmail Saliu for allegedly connived with an herbalist and one other person to slaughter his 14 years old brother Azeez Saliu with the intention to use him for money ritual.

In a release signed by the Command”s Public relations officer, Babawale Zaid Afolabi and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin stated that the incident happened on Friday in Kosubosu area of Baruten Local Government of the State.

” On Friday 24/09/2021, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu divisional office got a distressed call from a neighborhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in their area. Some officers in the divisional office with operatives of the Anti Vandal patrol team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested an herbalist Ahmed Nkwe 44, lsmaila Saliu 25 and Saliu Ahmed 30″. Babawale disclosed.

The CDPRO stressed further that the suspects lured the victim to the farm where he was gruesomely murdered by his own blood brother, lsmail Saliu. Lucky later ran out of the suspects as they were rounded up by the operatives of the NSCDC on their way back from the farm.

” The prime suspect, who is brother to the deceased has confessed to have personally slaughtered his brother with the help of the herbalist and one other person” Babawale added.

The NSCDC image maker in the State concluded that the State Commandant, lskil Ayinla Makinde has been briefed about the incident and has ordered that the suspects be handed over to the police for further investigations and prosecutions.