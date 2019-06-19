Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday lamented the condition of the National Youth Service Corps’ (NYSC) state orientation camp, describing the facility as a “penitentiary…that is not fit for human living.”

The governor says that his administration will act quickly to rehabilitate the camp, beginning with fixing water and health facilities.

“I apologise for the state of your living accommodation,” AbdulRazaq said to Corps members at the official opening and swearing in of the NYSC 2019 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) at Yikpata Orientation Camp in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

“After seeing them, it is like a penitentiary. It is not fit for human living,” the governor said about the state of the camp.

“The people in charge before should have done better. By saying that, I have thrown a challenge to myself and my administration to make things better.”

The governor said he would look at making quick-fixes to make the facility more comfortable for Corps members, starting with water and health facilities; while other areas would be considered in the next fiscal year.

AbdulRazaq challenged the university graduates to come up with brilliant ideas that can transform the state, saying that he would accommodate anyone with better ideas on how to create wealth, regardless of their backgrounds.

“I hope some of you will remain in Kwara to create jobs and take employment. Our philosophy is to create employment and to create services through entrepreneurship,” the governor said.

“And those of you that have ideas in business and wealth creation, our doors are always open to you. We don’t care which state you come from; all we care about is what you can contribute to our society.

“So, whatever idea you have to improve these facilities, pass it to the top; it will get to me and we will listen. We will make things happen here. Definitely, there will be changes from now on. Your group may not see the full effect of the changes, but the subsequent groups will see. In civilian government, as you are aware, we have to appropriate in the State Assembly to get funds to do things.

“What we can do for you immediately, we will do it” he assured the group.

The NYSC camp coordinator, Ikupolati Esther, lauded the governor for his visit and his promise to help give the facilities a facelift.

“This governor is a serious-minded governor,” Esther said.

“They have said it and I have seen it. They say that seeing is believing,” she said, urging the Corps members to do their best to serve the country in Kwara State.