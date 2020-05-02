The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara has sought for engagement of its members by the Nigeria Police Force to help in fighting crime in the state.

The State Chairman of the OPC, Mr Saka Jimoh, made call in Ilorin on Saturday while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said OPC members were ready to cooperate and work with the police and other security agencies to tackle insecurity.

“The police in Kwara state needs to engage us more. We are ready to work as a team to end robbery, cultism, kidnapping and any other evil acts in Kwara.

“We have members in the rural areas and every parh of the state who are ready to work. They are on guard and ready to arrest any criminal at sight.

” Police should not underrate us. They need to trust us and call on us to join the fight against crime in the state,” he said.

Jimoh also confirmed that OPC had arrested and handed over eight criminals to the police from January 2020 to date.

The chairman however sought for freedom of operation without interference from influential personalities in the state.

“When we make arrest, some anonymous big men try to influence things by trying to harbour criminal acts,” he said.

He also appealed to the Kwara government to provide operational vehicles for them to carry out their assignment.

However, Jimoh commended the Kwara police command for its cooperation with OPC in the state.

“The police in Kwara have always listened to us when we call them to handover criminals.

“They listen when we give them information. We are grateful for that,” he said. (NAN)