From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CEC PC) have reportedly queried and summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over a parallel state party secretariat he recently opened in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Sources at the national secretariat of the ruling party confirmed that two letters were forwarded to the minister inviting him to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him for the action.

The Kwara State headquarters of the party is located in the Tanke area of the capital while the minister’s faction recently unveiled its secretariat at GRA, Ilorin. The sanction against the minister is coming on the heels of appeals from the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Samari Abubakar, go accused the minister of anti-party activities.

A source acknowledged that the party had received a report of anti-party activities against Mohammed on the opening of a parallel secretariat, noting that serious disciplinary action would be instituted against him if he refuses to shut down the office.

“I know that Lai Mohammed has been queried and summoned. The Caretaker Committee sent him two letters asking him to explain the rationale behind a factional party secretariat he opened in Kwara,”said the source.

APC National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, when contacted could not deny or confirm the invitation to Lai Muhammed. He, however, said the party leadership would not tolerate anyone who tried to fictionalise the party at any level.

He said the national leadership was committed to ensuring peace at all levels of the party, hence the need to invite the Minister to interface with a committee.

“The minister is an elder and we shall accord him that respect and the party will not allow anything to put him to disrepute. The party on the other hand will no allow anybody to violate its constitution.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.