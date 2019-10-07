Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin.

World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNICEF has collaborated with the Kwara State government to eliminate maternal neonatal tetanus in affected communities.

Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Patience Folorunso, who stated this yesterday said a five-day immunization campaign programme would hold between October 12 -16 in 10 Local Government Areas of Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ilorin East, Ilorin West, Irepodun, Moro, Oke Ero, Oyun and Patigi.

She described tetanus as one of the six child killer diseases, saying neonatal tetanus is the leading cause of death in developing countries, especially in areas where a higher proportion of deliveries take place in places with poor hygienic conditions.

“Maternal tetanus, which can happen during pregnancy or within six weeks of the end of pregnancy, can result to miscarriage or abortion”, said Folorunso.

She said that the programme would cover girls, non-pregnant and pregnant women between ages of 15 and 49 years, and that schools, churches, mosques, traditional rulers palaces, motor parks, markets would be used as centers.

Folorunso said the immunization of pregnant women, or of child bearing age ensures that children are protected at birth and reduces death from neonatal tetanus by an estimated 94 per cent.