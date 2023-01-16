From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council has given approval for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential campaign rally scheduled for tomorrow January 17, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Presidential Campaign Council gave the approval for the rally to hold as scheduled at 10 am Tuesday following reports that the majority of APC members and supporters across the country have arrived in Ilorin, the state capital.

While commending APC members and supporters for their loyalty and commitment to staying back in Ilorin for further clarification, the Council assures them that all PCC members and other leaders of the party slated to attend the rally are on their way to Ilorin for the rally as scheduled.

The Local Organising Committee assures all APC members and Supporters that all arrangements are intact to have a successful Rally.

The committee urged those on their way to Ilorin to continue full participation in the rally. It wished all members across the country a safe journey and a successful rally in Ilorin.