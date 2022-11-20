From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has condemned the attack on its gubernatorial candidate and his supporters by suspected APC thugs at Shao, Moro Local Government Area of the State.

The party said that its gubernatorial candidate Alh. Shuaib Abdulai Yaman, and his campaign train were attacked by thugs suspected to be APC sponsored, early morning in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara state, while the team were on their way back to Ilorin the state capital.

According to a press release signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Tunji Moronfoye and made available to this medium, Alh. Yeman was coming to Ilorin from a successful tour of Kwara North his home turf, when he was ambushed by armed thugs at Shao.

“His vehicle, the vehicles of the members of his entourage were damaged. Some members of the Alh. Yaman’s entourage were also injured and had to be hospitalized after this traumatic and unprovoked attack”, Moronfoye said.

According to the release, the incident has been reported at the appropriate quarters and arrests will soon be made.

The release called on well meaning Kwarans to caution the APC not to heat up the polity leading to the 2023 general elections.

“We wish to remind Kwarans of the ugly incident that happened over the last weekend where all PDP banners and billboards were defaced and destroyed in Kwara South, along the way to Obo Aiyegunle, just because the governor Mal. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was invited to an event there.

“The entourage of the PDP Deputy Governor Candidate Hon. Gbenga Makajuola who was also invited to the event, had to be sequestered at Omu-Aran for the fear of a clash with the Governor’s APC entourage.

“We at the PDP wishes to reiterate that no single person has the monopoly of violence. We know we are on the path to victory come 2023 InshAllah, so why should we cause trouble and perpetuate violence? We can only call on our galant but grossly underfunded security agents in Kwara state, to seek out and arrest these agents of distabilization suspected to be sponsored by the APC.

“Consequently, we at the PDP put it to the Kwara APC that, glossy banners, billboards and beautiful campaign materials do not win elections.

“The APC may also wish to be reminded that thugs shall not and cannot shake the resolve of the great people of Kwara state to change the “soiled diaper” APC regime, led by Mal. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. Like the youths of Kwara state said some days back, at the ‘OSUWA’rally, which when roughly translated means; “We are tired”.

“Kwarans are indeed tired of the alleged mismanagement of our state funds, (Close to “HALF A TRILLION NAIRA REVENUE”)has accrued to Kwara state in just over three years, nothing to show for it.) we are tired of huge loans without commensurate development. We are tired of various allegations of graft and corruption against the Kwara APC regime. We are tired of putrid lies and vile propaganda against past administrations. We are tired of inflation, poverty and insecurity. We are tired of pothole filled roads and mountains of garbage all over Kwara state”, the release added.