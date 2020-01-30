Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kwara State, has petitioned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over the suspension of elected local government officials in the state.

The party in the petition dated Tuesday said its petition was informed by the position of the justice minister on illegal dissolution of elected local government administrations by some governors across the country.

In the petition signed by its state chairman, Kola Shittu, the PDP, noted that on the assumption of office, the governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq swiftly, “without recourse to the extant constitutional provisions and judicial pronouncement/decision suspended all the duly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen and all the 193 councillors in the 16councils in Kwara State.

The party added that the governor’s action was based on spurious, baseless, and unfounded allegations of financial misappropriation.

“We wish to state emphatically and unambiguously that the name and or office of the vice chairmen and the councillors were conspicuously absent and not mentioned in the said petition, they have not been invited or questioned by anyone or authority till date since June 2019’’.