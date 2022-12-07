From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has published 547 names that are to be inaugurated into the unified state presidential and gubernatorial campaign council. The members were selected on the pedestal of equity, fairness and justice. The three senatorial districts (Central, North and South) are fairly represented on the unified campaign council.

The party in a release signed by Secretary Tunji Moronfoye stated:

“We at the PDP understand clearly that to achieve progress in Kwara State all senatorial districts must be carried along in our quest for greatness. In addition to the above, our selection process took cognizance of gender, youths and our new members. The percentages of each demographic group are as follows; Female Members 25 per cent, Youth members 25 per cent, New members 20 per cent and Party faithfuls 30 per cent

“Our loyal members may wish to be reminded of our fair processes during the rancour-free party primaries earlier in the year. To date, there are no court cases within the Kwara PDP relating to our party primaries. It is clear that our party leadership team, headed by our undisputed leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki (CON), have gained the complete confidence of our teeming party members and supporters.

“We hereby heartily congratulate the meticulously selected members of the unified campaign Council and remind them of the onerous task ahead, which is to remove the stranglehold of the inept and incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC) regime from the necks of Kwarans in the coming general elections in 2023.

“The newly appointed members of the unified campaign council and party faithfuls would be informed in the nearest future of the inauguration date, place and time.”