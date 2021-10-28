From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcomed former Minister of Transportation, Ibrahim Isa Bio to the party.

Bio who once served as the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, on Thursday, formally announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP.

The Kwara PDP via a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, commended the Baruten-born politician for taking the bold and timely decision to join the party, saying his action reflects the wishes of Kwarans who are tired of the misrule of the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq APC-led administration.

“We are pleased to welcome former Minister Ibrahim Isa Bio and his followers into the Kwara PDP family. We applaud his voluntary, bold and timely decision to dump the retrogressive and dysfunctional APC and pitch tent with our party that is moving from strength to strength.

“As a respected community leader and experienced politician, we have no doubt that the entry of Bio to the PDP will further strengthen our party. We are confident that he will introduce valuable ideas and make significant contributions to the growth of the party.

“Our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in the party’s principles and are desirous of a new direction in 2023. We assure existing, returning and intending members of our party of equal opportunities in line with the principles of internal democracy that the Kwara PDP holds dearly.

“The repositioned Kwara PDP is poised to reclaim power from the APC and deliver good governance to the people of Kwara. We invite you to join the moving train,” the statement said.

