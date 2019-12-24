Group Managing Director of the Harmony Holdings Limited Abdullahi AbdulMajeed, yesterday, said the investment firm is being repositioned to truly benefit and be accountable to the people of Kwara State whose assets form the core of its existence.

“The task in Harmony Holdings is quite herculean but we believe that we can transform that organisation to become an institution of pride to the people and government of Kwara State,” he said when he visited the Office of the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

AbdulMajeed lamented that the firm had been riddled with impunity and underhand dealings not consistent with the mandate of its establishment in 2013, adding however that the new management has resolved to not only make the firm profitable but to also open its books to the public for the sake of probity.

“We understand that the public confidence in our organisation has been largely eroded because the last administration ran that place like a shell company. They were not talking to the public. They were not open to transparency and scrutiny, and they did not give the people of the state that sense of belonging that is required of a company that belongs to them. And I want to state that henceforth that has stopped

“We are opening up that organisation to more public scrutiny and transparency, that is why we are beginning to go to the media.