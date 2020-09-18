Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara government has pledged to support all the people displaced by flood in Pategi Local Government Area of the State

The pledge was given by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kaypde Alabi when he paid a sympathy visit to Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Bologi 11 as well as people displaced by flood in the area.

Addressing the monarch who is the vice chairman of the State Traditional Council of Emirs and Chiefs in his palace in Pategi, Alabi said: “I have come to represent my boss, Mallam AbdilRahmpn AbdilRazaq on a sympathy visit to your royal Highness and the people displaced by flood. I pledge the support of this administration to the farmers and other people displaced by flood.”

Addressing the people of Gbaradogi whose community has been submerged in flood at the bank of River Niger, Mr. Alabi assured that government would give them necessary palliatives soon because Governor AbdulRahmon AbdilRazaq is an action governor who would act soon.

The Etsu Nupe expressed delight in the Deputy Governor’s sympathy visit, saying it was the second within a week.

He also solicited a permanent solution to incessant flooding that usually afflict the riverine communities in his domain.