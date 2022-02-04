From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara state Police Command at the weekend arrested cross border suspected kidnapper .

The Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi in a press statement at the weekend said: “Acting on an impeccable intelligence, a team of detectives headed by the Divisional Police Officer, Kosubosu, assisted by local vigilante, stormed the forest within Kosubosu in Baruten axis, in search of some suspected Kidnappers hibernating within the forest.

Consequently, diligent search of the bushes by the police and vigilante team led to the arrest of one Mohammed Alo ‘M’ a Benin republic citizen, recovered from him includes 1.One locally made gun, one machete, one Jack knife, Two telephone handsets of different make, One Bluetooth and Cash sum of two million, three hundred thousand naira(#2.300,000:00).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The suspect confessed to being a member of a trans-border Kidnapping gang, whose other gang members are now in Benin Republic.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.