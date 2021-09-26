From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command says that it has arrested suspected ritualists, rescued a kidnapped victim and are on the trail of kidnappers.

Police spokesperson Okasanmi Ajayi in a press statement made available on Sunday said: ‘At about 1812hrs of Saturday 25/9/2021, acting on actionable intelligence, a team of policemen arrested a man by name Alade James of Alawe compound, Offa, in the process of burying a corpse at Ikotun area of Offa. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had killed and was burying the 9-year-old girl by the name Faith Samuel of Onireke area, Offa.

‘The corpse was recovered with a N1,000 note buried with it and deposited at the mortuary after certifying her dead by a doctor, for autopsy. The suspect confessed to the killing for a money-making ritual. The parents of the deceased have been contacted while the Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the murder.’

The PPRO also noted that ‘recall that on 24-9-2021, at about 0640hrs an information was received by the police about the kidnap of one Kafayat Jamiu ‘F’ 25yrs old, of Olupo farm settlement, Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, while sleeping in her room was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen. The Command’s tactical teams in conjunction with local hunters and vigilantes were dispatched by the commissioner of police to the bushes for a search, rescue and possible arrest of the kidnappers.

‘The efforts yielded a positive result early this morning at about 0140hrs when the victim was rescued unhurt, the kidnappers escaped with bullet injuries while one locally fabricated Assault rifle with four AK 47 live ammunitions were recovered.

‘Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is being intensified.

‘Meanwhile, the Command also wishes to confirm an incident of kidnap reported by one Raji Ibrahim Abidemi of TAIISA fuelling station Omu Aran on 24/9/2021 at about 2020 hrs to the effect that his wife Raji Ajibike and his two daughters, Raji Zainab and Raji Aliya were abducted by unknown gun men after firing shots to scare people away.

‘Effort is still on top gear to get the victims rescued, the good people of Kwara are advised to continue to support the police Command with information, sooner than expected the victims will be liberated.’

The command PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police ‘wishes to reiterate his earlier warning to criminals that Kwara State would be made uncomfortable for would-be law breakers and as such should relocate from Kwara State completely, as darkness and light can never co-habit.’

