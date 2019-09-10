LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

There was pandemonium in the early hours of Tuesday when residents of Ilorin GRA and motorists driving along Umaru Audi road (Tanke Junction area), GRA Ilorin were threw into confusion over alleged robbery of a commercial bank (name withheld) in the area.

As rumour thickened, there was diversion of route by motorcyclists, motorists as well as passers-by while many shop owners hurriedly locked up in order to avoid being attacked.

In a swift reaction, the Kwara State Police Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, noted that, “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the unfounded news going round that armed robbers invaded a bank in Tanke area of Ilorin this morning, this has brought about some level of panic and agitation in the people.

According to him, “The Command wishes to state that, what actually transpired was that, a man strayed into the said Bank, and started packing monies on the bank Counter which eventually led to commotion in the banking hall. Police men came in and arrested the suspect whose name was given as Ejika Barnabas of no fixed address and was promptly taken away, preliminary investigation however revealed that the suspect is of unsound mind.

“Meanwhile peace has been restored and aggressive patrols of Ilorin has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Ag. Cp Kayode Egbetokun, to further instill confidence on members of the public and especially Banks in the State. Finally, members of the public are advised to be conscious of happening around them and report any suspicions movement to the Police.”