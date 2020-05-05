Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has intercepted an articulated vehicle loaded with supposed fruits but hidden beneath the fruits were 50 persons being trafficked from Shinkafi in Zamfara State to Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Police public relations officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin.

He said: ”At about 08:30am, on 04/05/2020, acting on an actionable intelligence, policemen from Kwara State Police Command intercepted a trailer loaded with supposed fruits.

“Hidden beneath the fruits were women, men and young children totaling 50, being trafficked from Shinkafi in Zamfara State to Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, directed that they be escorted back to Kwara State border with Niger from where they claimed they came through.”