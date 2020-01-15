LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Police command has arrested and paraded a suspected kidnapper, and one Jamiu Suleiman who murdered his friend as well as 16 others for allegedly matcheting a policeman on duty.

Parading the suspects , the state Commissioner of Police Mr Kayode Egbetokun said all those arrested committed the alleged crimes in different parts of the country but came to hibernate in the state.

According to him, the suspected Kidnapper Adamu Alhaji Bawa, is an indigene of Katsina State who ran to Kwara for cover after he committed the crime.

Egbetokun explained that the suspect, Jamiu Suleiman, who murdered one Baba Oyin his friend also committed the alleged crime in Lagos and relocated to Kwara State.

He noted that other 16 suspects who were land grabbers, were arrested at Egbejila in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state where they were matcheted their victims and dispossessed them of their valuables.

The police commissioner said the suspects while on rampage matcheted a policeman who was in the area to discharge his lawful duty.

Egbetokun maintained that all the suspects would be charge to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Answering questions from newsmen, the suspected Kidnapper, Adamu Alhaji Bawa denied the allegations leveled against him.

He said his parents had since relocated from Katsina to Kwara State, and that he was arrested in Tsaragi area of the state after attending a village market to purchase food items for his family.

He urged the police authority to closely check the facts of his case and ensure justice is done, and release him to go and take care of his ailing mother.