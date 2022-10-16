From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A police officer ASP Ahmed Yusuf, abducted by unknown gunmen in Kwara State, have regained his freedom.

Daily SUN had earlier reported that the ASP was abducted in his house in Oloje area of Ilorin by six armed men.

Mr Yusuf was rescued at about 0230hrs Sunday at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo states.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in an update on the incident on Sunday, said the rescue efforts were made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama.

According to the statement, “CP declared that rescuing the kidnapped officer unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors is a task that must be achieved. Consequently, the CP dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams, local Vigilante and hunters with the support of the Oyo State Amotekun squad.

“The efforts by the combined team yielded the expected result as the kidnappers escaped and abandoned the abducted ASP under severe pressure of being arrested, the moment they found out the teams had formed a ring around their location, the victim thereafter sauntered to where the police teams were waiting for him and was rescued.

He noted that his determination to make Kwara State inhabitable to criminal elements still stands and that Kwara state would never be allowed to play host to criminal elements of whatever nomenclature.

According to the PPRO, the ASP is currently undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor.

Mr Ajayi said the effort is still being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosecution.