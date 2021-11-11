From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Authorities of Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin have expelled 29 students for examinations malpractices contrary to the matriculation oath they swore to.

In a statement issued and signed by a Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs Opadiran B Oluwakemi on behalf of the Registrar, Mr Kolawole Sheye Akande and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

The statement reads:

‘Please, recall your involvement and trial in the case of alleged examination malpractice levelled against you, contrary to the Matriculation Oath you swore to.

‘Consequently, the Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Council considered the Report of the Academic Board in respect of the case and approved your immediate expulsion from the Polytechnic.

‘Your expulsion is in line with the provision in the Review Student’s information and Regulations Handbook 2019.

‘You, therefore, ceased to be a student of the Polytechnic and you should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possession to your Head of Department or the appropriate Polytechnic Authority.’

That expelled include, Sa’ad Adebayo Yusau, Department of Purchasing & Supply; John Comfort, Department of Public Administration; Oladimeji Idowu Sukurat, Department of Business Administration; Rauf Yakeen Olanrewaju, Department of Mining Engineering; Abdulfatai Akeem Alabi, Department of Civil Engineering; Akinola Oluwatosin Bolaji, Development of Agricultural Bio-Environmental Engineering.

Others are Daramola Omotola Racheal, Department of Mineral & Petroleum Engineering; Oladipo Adeola Nafisat, Department of Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering; Sheu Qudus Damilare, Department of Civil Engineering; Amode Iyanuoluwa Damilare, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering; Olugbenga Micheal Toyin, Department of Civil Engineering; Fagbohun Olasunkanmi Joel, Department of Electrical Electronic; Kabiru Lukman Temitope, Department of Purchasing and Supply; Babayemi Adeyemi Joseph, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering; Adeyemi John Abayomi, Development of Electrical Electronic Engineering; Raji Adisa Mohammed, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Balogun AbdulQuadri Olakunle, Olanipekun Precious Abraham, Department of Mechanial Engineering; Omotayo Hammed Olamilekan, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Adejumo Yusuf Adeyemi, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering; Alabi Fawaz Olawale, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Taiwo Peter, Department of Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering; Shuaib Hammed Oladimeji, Department of Civil Engineering; Abdulrasaq Saheed Olamilekan, Department of Civil Engineering; Abdulwasiu Saminu Oĺarewaju, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Lawal Quadri Damilola, Department of Civil Engineering; Daramola Omotola Racheal, Department of Mineral & Petroleum Engineering; Lawal Oyindamola Mariam, Department of Public Administration; Yakeen Taofiq Tope, Department of Banking and Finance; and Abdulganiyu Sofiyullahi Taiye, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering.

The statement advised the affected students to comply strictly with the directive to avoid litigation.

