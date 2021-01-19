The maiden edition of Kwara State Marathon, scheduled to hold on Sat., Jan. 23, has been postponed to March 6.

Deputy Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr Mubarak Bello, and Secretary Mr Olasunkanmi Habeeb, said in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday that the postponement was because of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The committee added that the shift in date was also to monitor and further curtail the spread of the dreaded virus.

The duo noted that the new date would give the organisers, potential sponsors, officials and other stakeholders enough time to plan, and for athletes to prepare and train more for the race.

The committee apologised for the inconveniences the postponement might have caused and implored all to remain safe while adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. (NAN)