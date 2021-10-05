From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State Government on Monday presented promotion letters to no fewer than 7,885 local governments workers across the state.

The administration has also approved cash-back for the 2018 promotion for the teachers at the local government — four years after they got the letter of the promotion.

The new promotion letters, which cover years 2019, 2020 and 2021, were presented to the qualified staff through the Kwara State Local Government Service Commission.

“This is a milestone development in the history of present administration. Today, history is made as the state government has taken a bold step to address the problem of backlog of promotion of local governments staff. Our administration is prepared and determined to prioritise the welfare of all civil servants across board to enhance optimal productivity despite the current financial constraint”, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said at the official presentation of the promotion letters to qualified staff held at Local Government Service Commission in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, congratulated the newly promoted officers for the well deserved elevation.

“It is however expected that this gesture will spur you to higher productivity and improved grassroots administration in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Umar Danladi-Shero called on local government authorities to work assiduously to complement the state Governor AbdulRazaq’s efforts by ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach nooks and crannies at the grassroots.

Danladi-Shero then charged local government staff to continue to demonstrate unalloyed loyalty to the present administration and discharge their responsibilities effectively to the grassroots people.

“It is paramount to equally reiterate the love of Excellency for local governments staff in the area of training and retraining. On the directive and provisions of Excellency, Kwara State Local Government Service Commission has chains of training workshops and seminar for staff so as as to enhance the performance and keep local government staff abreast of the latest development in their different fields of professional callings”, the Chairman said.

In his Goodwill message, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Yakubu Soliu-Danladi represented by his Deputy, Raphael Adetiba said the programme was very significant in the history of the state, as it would boost the morale of local government staff.

Also Speaking, the Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Modupe Oluwole, represented by the Permanent Secretary Establishment, Alh Shuaib Aliyu appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for being a listening leader and urged local government staff to reciprocate the gesture for the development of the state.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Local Government, Cheiftancy Affairs and Community Development, Arch Seifudeen Aliyu Muhammed, Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Salman Jawondo and their counterpart in the Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs Harriet Afolabi Oshatimehin urged the local government workers to reciprocate the good gesture by ensuring productivity in their responsibilities.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner l in the Commission, Mr AbdulGanieu Toyeeb Omotosho, Commissioner ll, Hajiah Mariam Abdulwasiu and the Commissioner lll Elizabeth Adepimpe thanked Governor AbdulRasaq for his strides in reshaping the local Governments structure for the benefits of the citizens.

