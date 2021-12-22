From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State Government has budgeted the sum of N189.4 billion for the 2022 financial year.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday laid the 2022 budget before the state house of assembly, with capital expenditure grabbing 55.3 percent of the fiscal plan and the remaining 44.7percent going for recurrent.

The budget is 12.5 percent higher than the revised budget of 2021, and focuses on completion of ongoing projects and initiation of new ones in the year.

“The 2022 budget proposal we are presenting today has been designed to sustain the tempo of this phenomenal growth (we have recorded). It is therefore called Budget of Sustained Reformation for Inclusive Growth,” he said.

“The size of the fiscal plan is N189,494,692,524, representing a 12.15 percent increase over the 2021 revised budget. It has 44.7percent recurrent component, with provisions for payment of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage. With 55.3percent capital expenditure, the objective is to fund ongoing projects and initiate new ones as resources permit. For instance, we plan to fund many priority power projects across the state, secondary water reticulation projects, shea butter processing plant at Omilende, Patigi hotel, rural roads under RAAMP, Montebeliarde Ranch project, KWASU campuses at Osi and Ilesha Baruba, among others.

“The budget is built on the assumptions of oil price of 57 US Dollars per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels/day; Exchange rate of N410 per US Dollar; and GDP growth projected at 4.20 percent and inflation closing at 13 percent.

“Funding windows include the traditional sources of federal allocation, internally generated revenue (IGR), the bond already accessed, and the bridge financing of the Federal Government.”

He listed some ongoing projects of the administration to include the Innovation Hub, Visual Arts Centre, Osi-Obbo Road, Garment Factory, Ilesha-Gwanara Road, new Dental and Eye facilities at Ilorin General Hospital, Oro General Hospital, Lafiagi General Hospital, Kishi-Kaiama Road, International Conference Centre, the Tunde Idiagbon Bridge at Tanke, Special Agroprocessing Zone, and sporting facilities.

He said the projects are part of the administration’s “strategic efforts to place Kwara among the most vibrant states in Nigeria”

The government, meanwhile, has received the first tranche of €3.5m from the French Development Agency to implement some of the projects captured under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) across the state.

The disbursement was made to all the 13 states participating in the project.

The government will also have to pay additional N200m counterpart funds for year 2021 to access the €3.5m from the dedicated accounts for the project. It would be recalled that the administration has so far paid N400m counterpart funds since 2019.

The first receipt will be followed by preliminary works like consultancy services and procurement processes for the project, according to the statement from the state RAAMP office.