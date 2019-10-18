Kwara State government, yesterday, said it has issued queries to more than 200 civil servants for dereliction of duties.

Chief Press Secretary to the Head of Service, Mr. Murtala Atoyebi, in a statement in Ilorin said listed the offences of the the affected civil servants to include, absenteeism, lateness to work, and leaving their duty posts before official closing hour.

He said the 200 workers compassed officials from the state ministries and parastatals. According to him, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak recently expressed displeasure with the attitude of civil servants to their duties during an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat.

Atoyebi said, the queries came following the decision of the Head of Service, Mrs. Modupe Oluwole to monitor check-in time for public workers and ensure compliance with the service rule. He said letters had been distributed to concerned ministries and parastatals and that affected workers had been given one week to answer their queries.