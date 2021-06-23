From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Community and Social Development Agency (KWCSDA) has received the best-performing state agency award.

The award was in recognition of KWCSDA’s execution of the highest number of poor communities-supported projects in the North Central region, the agency said in a statement.

The award was presented by the World Bank Task Team Leader of the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), Prof Folusho Okunmadewa, at the ceremony marking the end of the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) on June 22 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

Prof Okunmadewa said the award was in recognition of KWCSDA’s laudable achievements in the execution of projects that have direct impacts on the lives of the people, especially at the grassroots level.

He commended the state government for supporting the agency in achieving the good feat.

He also thanked the management of the KWCSDA for their dedication and commitment to the success of the programme.

Kwara State Government was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, along with the General Manager of KWCSDA, Engr (Mrs) Amamat Oluwatoyin Haruna.

Commenting on the award, Mrs Haruna thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support with the N60m counterpart funds released to the agency in October 2019.

‘With this contribution, the Agency was able to intervene in more Communities and Vulnerable Groups micro-projects which contributed in no small measure to this achievement,’ she said.

She said the $450 million project, which involved 29 states and the federal capital territory, has wound up and would now be succeeded from July 1 by the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).