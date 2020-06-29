Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State government has expressed gratitude to organisations and individuals contributing to its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Mr. Kayode Alabi, appreciated the donors at the weekend while receiving two motorised modular fumigators donated by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to assist in the battle against the spread of Coronavirus.

Alabi thanked the royal father for contributing to the COVID-19 fight and describing him as illustrious, intelligent, and selfless given his decision to commit personal resources to help humanity curb the spread of the virus.

The deputy governor said the partnership and support from various individuals and organisations had boosted the government’s COVID-19 intervention in a significant way, noting that government could not have won the the battle alone.

Speaking through Oba Muraina Adedinu Asoya of Isoya kingdom, who represented him, the Ooni of Ife commended the effort of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the two modular fumigators was to complement the state government’s quick response to COVID-19 pandemic.