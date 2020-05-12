The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 10 more people have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kwara.

This brings the total of confirmed cases to 44, with nine patients discharged and one death recorded in the state.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the state governor, Mr Fafoluyi Olayinka, confirmed this on Tuesday in his verified official social media account.

He said that the number of active cases as at 8 p.m is 34, while nine have so far been discharged and one death recorded. (NAN