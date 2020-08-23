Eleven new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were recorded in the last 24 hours in Kwara.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Spokesman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye, also the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that this was the situation as at 10.30p.m on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state now has a total of 931 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to him, out of the 931 confirmed cases, 732 patients have been discharged, leaving 176 active cases in the state.

Ajakaye said that 4,392 tests were conducted, while 3,333 tested negative with 23 deaths recorded so far in the state, and 128 tests were pending. (NAN)